SAPD: Contractor with history of ripping off customers strikes again

SAN ANTONIO – A man was paid $3,900 to renovate a home, but after being paid the homeowners never heard from him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Randy Mauldin, 47, was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of theft — his fifth theft charge since 2007, according to online court records.

Mauldin told the homeowners the money would be used for renovation materials, police said. The couple gave Mauldin checks valued at $3,900, according to the arrest affidavit.

Mauldin cashed the checks the day he received them, police said.

For two months, the homeowners attempted to contact Mauldin, but he never brought the materials agreed upon or did any work, according to the affidavit.

After Mauldin failed to reimburse the couple, they contacted police and discovered his lengthy criminal history.

Mauldin list of previous charges includes check theft, theft of the elderly and theft of $20,000 to $100,000, as well as driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.

