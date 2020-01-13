Six arrested after stealing purses, car, San Marcos PD says

SAN MARCOS – Six people were arrested after they stole purses, a car and led police on a foot and vehicle chase in San Marcos, police said.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon for a call about six people “prowling” a Walmart Supercenter on Highway 80, a news release said.

Witnesses told police the suspects stole two purses from customers, and tried to use keys inside the purses to locate vehicles in the parking lot, police said.

Two of the suspects stole a Buick Enclave and led officers on a chase when they crashed the vehicle, police said. The suspects took off on foot, but were apprehended by officers, police said.

Police determined the suspects had driven to San Marcos in a vehicle stolen from Pflugerville.

Keilan Lachai Johnson, Sharome Fields and Alexander Perrie Wilson were arrested and charged with various crimes.

Three minors were also arrested.