Speeding in SE Side neighborhood sparks concern from residents

SAN ANTONIO – Antonio Munoz was shocked when he learned a car drove into his home off the 3600 block of Roland Road.

“I was very concerned about my family because I’ve got grandkids living with me,” Munoz said.

According to San Antonio Police Department, the driver had been speeding before the crash happened. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Munoz said speeding has become a common problem for residents who live in the area.

“People are always speeding through here. They think it’s an expressway,” he said.

One injured after car crashes into home on Southeast Side

The driver was arrested shortly after the crash for outstanding warrants, according to police. However, Munoz is worried something like this could happen again.

“I was always concerned about it. That’s one of the reasons why I park my car in the front all the time,” he said.

Other neighbors in the area also have had similar concerns.

“Cars just fly by. I mean, they hit my mailbox seven times already,” said resident Roger Martinez.

Martinez and his wife have lived in the area for over 20 years. However, they have seen many drivers who don’t follow the speed limit.

They worry for their young granddaughter, who often plays outside.

“The way the cars are flying, they might hit her or somebody might run into our house," said Patricia Martinez.

Martinez said it’s something they worry about every day.

“It’s constantly a thing that happens all the time,” she said.