Texas named one of the best states to retire in

TEXAS – If you’re looking to retire, moving to the state of Texas may not be a bad option for you.

According to a study from WalletHub, Texas was ranked as the 17th best state to retire in in the United States.

States were ranked based on affordability, quality of life and health care.

The state of Florida was ranked as the best state to retire in, followed by Colorado in second and New Hampshire in third.

To see the full survey, click here.