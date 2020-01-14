School bus loaded with kids hit by skidding car

A car skidded on wet roads this morning and hit a Southside Independent School bus full of children Tuesday morning, according to a Bexar County Sheriff deputy on the scene.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Highway 281 near Martinez Losoya Road.

KSAT Weather: Thick fog again this morning, and rest of week

Two of the 40 children on the bus were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but their injuries are not believed to be serious, according to a district spokesperson.

The driver of the bus and the driver of the car that hit the bus were not injured.

