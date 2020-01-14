Hill Country elementary school closes for student illness

Ingram Elementary School will be closed tomorrow because of “student illness,” district officials confirmed in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The Facebook post does not specify what illnesses the students have been affected with, but classes will resume as scheduled at the middle school and high school.

The elementary school is expected to open again on Thursday.

“Please monitor our website and social media for further updates,” the district said in the Facebook post.

Flu season arrived earlier than expected late last year.

Flu activity also spiked in Bexar County last December.

