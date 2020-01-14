Man steals 12-pack of beer, cash from North Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking the person responsible for stealing beer and cash from a North Side convenience store.

The robbery occurred Dec. 15 around 4 a.m. at a Circle K convenience store in the 5500 block of Blanco Road, not far from Jackson Keller Road.

According to police, the man walked into the store and grabbed a 12-pack of beer before approaching the register. That’s when, police said, the man placed the 12-pack on the counter before gesturing that he had a weapon.

Police said the man demanded money before taking the beer and cash and fleeing on foot.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.