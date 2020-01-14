60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

60ºF

Local News

The 9@9: Shooting at high school basketball game; 8 people stabbed in Colorado

Tags: 9@9, news@9, news brief, news at 9

The 9@9 features some of the biggest stories making headlines at home, around the country and across the globe. Here’s what’s trending tonight:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.