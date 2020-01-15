KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., January 15, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, investigators are expected to return to a Northwest side strip mall to continue the investigation into a fire that broke out Tuesday night.
VIA is hosting a telephone town hall today to hear the community’s feedback on their new transit plan.
Plus, video shows the moment a microburst takes down a gym wall at a North Carolina high school.
