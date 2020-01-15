KSAT12 News at 5, Wednesday, Jan. 15
SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:
- SAPD is looking for a man who fired multiple shots into a Northwest side apartment
- Killer nurse Genene Jones is expected to agree to a plea deal in court tomorrow
- The final stage of the Impeachment process is underway
Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.