KSAT12 News at 5, Wednesday, Jan. 15

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

SAPD is looking for a man who fired multiple shots into a Northwest side apartment

Killer nurse Genene Jones is expected to agree to a plea deal in court tomorrow

The final stage of the Impeachment process is underway

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.