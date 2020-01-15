Massive tree slams into King William home

A King William resident had a startling wake-up call this morning when a massive tree fell through the top of her home.

This happened at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Wickes Street, near Brackenridge High School.

The homeowner was asleep in the back of her home until she woke up to the century-old, 50-foot red oak tree slamming onto her roof. Ultimately, the branches busted through her ceiling.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the homeowner was able to safely exit the home with no injuries.

As for the home, they are waiting on the city’s extremely dangerous structure supervisor to determine if the King William home can be saved or will need to be demolished.

The tree was on her next-door neighbor’s property. Neighbor Henry Mendoza said it’s been a battle trying to contain it.

“This tree I’ve been fighting for the last 30 years trying to cut it down,” Mendoza said. "It’s not the way I wanted it to go. As long as this lady next door, my neighbor, Rene, she is safe. "

Mendoza said he has lived at the home for 55 years and the tree on his property has always been massive and a problem.

“The only thing that has changed to it is that I’ve cut the few limbs that I can,” Mendoza said. “That being said the limbs look like trees themselves.”

Mendoza said what kept him from cutting the massive tree down was the cost. He said he needed to rent a 50-foot lift just to trim the branches.

Firefighters said they don’t believe it was a weather-related incident, with rain or wind not playing a factor. They said the tree likely fell due to its age and size.