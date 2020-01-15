Strip mall evacuated after kitchen fire on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – A kitchen fire led to evacuations at a Northwest Side strip mall on Tuesday night.

The fire happened at Crown Point Center off Culebra Road.

The San Antonio Fire Department said someone living in the apartments behind the strip mall first saw the smoke coming from the building.

The tenant called 911.

When crews arrived at the scene, smoke was seen billowing out of the roof of the strip mall.

Everyone at the shopping center was evacuated.

No one was injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.