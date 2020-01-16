Deputies searching for owner of 2 donkeys found wandering around New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the owner of two donkeys found wandering a street in New Braunfels on Monday.

One male and one female donkey, who deputies have dubbed Jack and Jenny, were found in the 300 block of Buffalo Creek.

Deputies searched the register of recorded brands for Comal County looking for the owner but were unsuccessful, according to a notice posted on the CCSO website.

A Notice of Impoundment of Estray was filed on Wednesday in Comal County by the sheriff’s office that says Jack and Jenny will be sold at Gonzales Cattle Auction or adopted out to a nonprofit animal sanctuary if their owner is not identified by Jan. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 830-620-3400.