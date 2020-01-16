First case of Rubella reported in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS – A case of rubella is under investigation in Austin.

Austin Public Health officials said this is the first case of the disease that’s been reported since 1999.

It’s also the second vaccine-preventable disease seen in the area within one month, according to the APH website.

Officials said nationwide, there are typically less than 10 rubella cases reported annually, most of which are associated with international travel.

Rubella can be prevented by the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, officials say.

Those who are most impacted by the disease include children and pregnant women and their unborn child.

Symptoms of rubella include a red rash, a low-grade fever, headache, mild pink eye, swollen lymph nodes, a cough or a runny nose.

If you experience any of these symptoms, you’re urged to stay home and contact your medical provider.

