KSAT12 News Nightbeat, January 15, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting outside of a Mcdonald’s restaurant sends one man to the hospital in critical condition.

A minor is hurt in plane crash near the Bulverde airport.

Castle Hills officer rescues animals from house fire.

