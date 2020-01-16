KSAT12 News Nightbeat, January 15, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting outside of a Mcdonald’s restaurant sends one man to the hospital in critical condition.

A minor is hurt in plane crash near the Bulverde airport.

Castle Hills officer rescues animals from house fire.

