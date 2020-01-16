Man, woman arrested after known drug house raided, SA police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman have been arrested after San Antonio police raided a known problem house on the South Side.

Officers found methamphetamine and heroin inside the house in the 300 block of Hot Wells Boulevard after they served a narcotics warrant Thursday morning, SAPD officers at the scene said.

The two suspects were arrested on drug charges and they both lived at the house, according to police. The man was also wanted by U.S. Marshals on a human smuggling warrant.

Police also questioned 11 people who were at the house.

A neighbor told KSAT 12 News that she’s relieved to see law enforcement at the property, where she said she witnessed a lot of traffic.

Officers said neighbors frequently complained about the house, which is near a middle school.

San Antonio’s code compliance was also contacted about conditions on the property.