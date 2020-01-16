SAPD: Man killed while crossing ’extremely dark’ street where streetlights weren’t lit

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed while crossing a dark area of Culebra Road on the far Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man, who was not identified, was struck around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when he crossed the 10400 block of Culebra.

A driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado told police he did not see the man until the moment he struck him.

The pedestrian was not using a designated crosswalk, police said. The area of the road was “extremely dark” because multiple streetlights along the road were not lit, police added.

$5,000 reward offered for information about woman whose remains were found along road

The man was transported to University Hospital, where he died within the hour.

The driver, who was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. No criminal charges are expected.