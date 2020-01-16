Sixteen days into 2020, San Antonio already has six deadly shootings

Four days, four shootings, four people dead this week. Two of those deadly shootings happened in the past 24 hours

There have been a total of six deadly shootings this year so far.

Those homicides were scattered across the city-- from the far West Side on Culebra to the far East Side on North Foster Rd.

Early morning Monday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a man shot dead in his truck at a construction site on the 5200 block of Eisenhauer.

Tuesday morning, police responded to a murder-suicide at a far East Side business on Foster Road. A man shot his brother and then turned the gun on himself, police said.

Several witnesses called police Wednesday night after a man was shot in a West Side McDonald’s parking lot on Culebra. That man, died from his injuries early Thursday morning.

Not even two hours later, police were called for a woman shot dead in the chest after she pulled into a driveway of a home on West Olmos Park Drive. It happened in a neighborhood near Thomas Edison High School. The car was riddled with bullet holes, but police are still investigating where the shooting happened.

Out of the six homicides this year, the only shooter known by police is the man who committed the murder-suicide.

Police continue to search for the other gunmen.