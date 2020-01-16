Steve Spriester and Trinity University professor Sussan Siavoshi answer your questions about the U.S.-Iran confict

SAN ANTONIO – They are two countries she loves, caught in a conflict that has spiraled into missiles, assassinations and sanctions, but are we heading for war?

Trinity Political Science Professor Sussan Siavoshi has written books on Iran’s revolution and the Middle East. Friday at 2:30 p.m., she will sit down with KSAT Anchor Steve Spriester and answer questions about the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

It’s a joint effort between Trinity University and KSAT to help students and the public understand the complex issues unfolding around them. If you’d like to be part of the conversation, watch the livestream on KSAT.com, and ask your question on the KSAT Facebook page or through the prompt below.