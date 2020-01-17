01/16/2020 KSAT12 News at 6 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police investigating possible abduction attempt on the city’s far North side.
2 men facing charges after police raid South side home.
State Rep. pushes back on SA mayor’s plan to fund city transportation .
