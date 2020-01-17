Affidavit: Suspect stole $3,400 from man after saying he would work on his roof but gave ‘excuses’

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a theft charge after he was paid for roof work but never returned to the victim’s house to start the job.

Richard Young, 41, was arrested Thursday and charged with theft of the elderly between $2,500-$30,000, according to online jail records.

In May 2018, Young agreed to replace shingles on the roof of a home belonging to a 70-year-old man, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ousted Leon Valley councilman accused of sexual harassment, belittling staff members hoping to win seat back

They agreed on a cost of $6,785, and the victim paid Young $3,400 as a down payment, the affidavit states.

After Young cashed the check, he allegedly did not attempt to replace the shingles or drop off supplies.

According to the affidavit, Young “kept giving excuses delaying the project.”

A letter was allegedly sent to Young requesting that the money be returned, but according to the affidavit, the letter was returned unopened.

His bond was set at $7,500, according to jail records. He was released Thursday.