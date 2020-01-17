Ex-car lot employee accused of stealing vehicle a month after being fired for theft, SA police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of not returning a vehicle to his former employer after he was asked twice to do so.

Jeronimo Hernandez, 41, was charged with theft of a vehicle between $2,500-$30,000, according to online jail records.

Hernandez was fired from R & L Certified Auto Group on Oct. 4 for stealing property, according to an arrest affidavit.

The manager of the car dealership noticed a 2000 Toyota Avalon missing from the lot on Nov. 19 and suspected Hernandez stole it because he previously had an interest in buying it, the affidavit states.

The manager called Hernandez, and he allegedly admitted to taking the vehicle.

After the manager asked for the car back, Hernandez agreed to return the vehicle the following day but never did, the affidavit states. The manager then reported the car stolen.

A San Antonio police detective contacted Hernandez on Dec. 3, when he again admitted to taking the vehicle. He “promised” to return the vehicle the same day but never did, the affidavit states.

Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday and his bond was set at $5,000, according to online jail records. He was released after posting bail.