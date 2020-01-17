KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., January 17, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, a man is in critical condition after police say a fight at an East side apartment ended with him getting shot in the head.

Do you have questions about the U.S. tensions with Iran? KSAT’s Steve Spriester will host a live Q&A with a political science professor from Trinity University, who also happens to be from Iran. Submit your questions here.

Plus, Heinz says it will pay your flight change fee if your favorite NFL team didn’t make the Super Bowl.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.