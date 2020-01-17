KSAT12 GMSA, January 17, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened at the Edge Apartments on the east side. The victim is in critical condition this morning, after suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

And, arson is investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire at an abandoned building in the 1400 block of Montana Street on the east side.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.