61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

61ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Jan. 16

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • ‘Killer Nurse’ Genene Jones has accepted a plea deal for life in prison
  • A man who was shot and killed by a Federal Task Force member has been identified
  • A state representative is pushing back on the mayor’s mass transit plan

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: