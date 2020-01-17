KSAT12 News at 5, Thursday, Jan. 16
SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:
- ‘Killer Nurse’ Genene Jones has accepted a plea deal for life in prison
- A man who was shot and killed by a Federal Task Force member has been identified
- A state representative is pushing back on the mayor’s mass transit plan
