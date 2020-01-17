Man fatally shot in McDonald’s parking lot identified

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on the city’s West Side has been identified.

On Friday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Kyle Gregory Warren, 31.

Officers arrived at the restaurant in the 8300 block of Culebra Road on Wednesday night to find Warren with gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Man dies after shooting in West Side parking lot

Police said they received a vague description of the shooter’s vehicle and that they are still looking for a man and woman in connection with the shooting.

A motive is not currently known.