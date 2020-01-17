Multiple streetlights not lit may have contributed to pedestrian’s death

SAN ANTONIO – The death of a pedestrian killed along a dark stretch of road is serving as a reminder to the community of San Antonio.

Citizens are reminded to always report problems with streetlights to CPS Energy or to the city.

San Antonio Police Department says a man not yet identified by the medical examiner’s officer was struck by a truck when he was crossing Culebra Road, just east of Loop 1604 Wednesday around 9 p.m. Police indicated in the report that the area was “extremely dark” due to several lights not being lit.

Abdalla Inte walks the area often and says poor lighting, the high rate of speed cars are going, coupled with some inattentive drivers could result in injuries or death.

“If you’re not careful or cautious, you could run the danger of getting injured or hit because a lot times the drivers don’t see you,” he said.

District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda says she wasn’t aware of issues on that road, but will work with TxDOT to see what improvements need to be made.

“I will ask residents of all of San Antonio to be vocal and let us know when you see something when there’s poor lighting to make sure we know so that we can go out and get the process started,” she said.

A spokesperson for TXDOT said it would work with CPS Energy to check the lights in that area.

CPS Energy says customers can report streetlight problems on it’s website or by calling 311.