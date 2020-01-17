San Antonio police officer on leave after assault arrest, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A police officer has been arrested for domestic violence, the San Antonio Police Department said Friday morning

Officer Austin Wilke, 33, has been charged with assault causing bodily injury (married), police said.

Wilke, a three-year veteran at SAPD, will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation. The details surrounding the incident are unclear at this time.

Chief William McManus called the domestic violence allegation against Wilke “inexcusable.”

“It is disheartening to learn that an officer has been arrested for domestic violence,” McManus said in a statement. "It goes against our department’s mission, vision and values."

"Our department takes every allegation of domestic violence seriously and these actions by any member will not be tolerated.”

In 2018, Wilke received a five-day suspension without pay after he was involved in a traffic incident.

According to a past KSAT report, Wilke was on-duty in a city-owned vehicle Jan. 15 when the accident occurred.

