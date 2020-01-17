Santikos Entertainment offers $1 popcorn for National Popcorn Day
SAN ANTONIO – Looking for something fun to do this weekend that won’t break the bank?
Santikos Entertainment is giving moviegoers $1 popcorn Sunday, Jan. 19 in honor of National Popcorn Day!
The best popcorn in town just got better. 😉 #NationalPopcornDayPosted by Santikos Entertainment on Thursday, January 16, 2020
Patrons can also upgrade to a large popcorn for just $2.
The offer is valid all day at any Santikos Entertainment location; however, there is a limit of three per customer.
To learn more, visit Santikos Entertainment’s Facebook page.
