‘Suspicious’ fire damages abandoned home on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators have been called in to investigate a suspicious fire at an abandoned home late Thursday night.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Montana Street, not far from East Commerce Street.

Firefighters said the home had an unsafe sign on the building. Fire officials said the house was completely locked up, but that there were a homeless camp behind the building.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Authorities said it was difficult to tell how much damage was done since there was already damage to the house.

There were no reports of injuries.