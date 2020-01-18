Ata-Bexar volunteer firefighters transform military vehicle into firefighting machine
$18K grant from the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Program funded the project
SAN ANTONIO – A military vehicle has a new mission and it’s at the Ata-Bexar County Line Volunteer Fire Department.
The department converted a 1994 Steward Stevenson 2.5-ton Excess Military Vehicle into a firefighting machine.
This was made possible thanks to an $18,000 grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Program.
The Stewart Stevenson is one of over 700 military trucks transferred at no cost to volunteer departments
