BCSO: Deputy disciplined after letting inmate unlock door with jail keys

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Jail - a place for people that society is afraid of. At least, that’s how Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar describes it.

New documents are revealing an inmate was able to get ahold of some keys.

According to a suspension order, a deputy witnessed that inmate with keys in hand.

BCSO deputies blamed for erroneous releases had suspensions shortened from a total of 55 days down to six days

The incident happened back in July, but Detention Deputy Synnamon Carabajal was recently disciplined for the case.

Jail officials said a deputy was waiting to be let into a jail unit while Carabajal was on the phone at the officer's station and that an inmate had offered to open the door.

Jail administration said Carabajal admitted what happened.

"You also told me that you then set the keys down on the top level of the counter in front of the inmate. The inmate then took the keys and unlocked the door," Carabajal said.

The deputy on the other side witnessed the inmate with the keys.

Vigil held for Bexar County Jail inmate who died in custody

After all was said and done, documents show Carabajal had a hearing for a suspension that was reduced from 15 days to five days.

She served that suspension last month.