Child Abduction Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl

AUSTIN – A Child Abduction Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 12-year-old Avery Claire Reynolds.

Reynolds is described as a white female, 5’02” with brown hair, brown eyes and red-framed glasses.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with “Small” in black letters, black leggings and aqua Nike shoes.

Missing Brooklyn Teen Jenna Hospedales Found Safe, Reunited With Her Family

The Austin Police Department is also looking for Kassia Sofia Vaughan in connection to Reynold’s disappearance. She’s described as a white female, 43, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kassia Sofia Vaughan is wanted connection to Avery Claire Reynold’s disappearance. (KSAT)

Police say the suspect was last seen driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with a Texas plate number of DTM3557 with front-end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem on the rear left.

UPDATE: Missing, endangered elderly man found

The suspect was last heard from in Austin.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Austin Police Department at 512-414-1703.