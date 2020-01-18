IISD: School Marshal’s firearm left in bathroom, found by student

SAN ANTONIO – Ingram Independent School District is apologizing to parents after an unattended weapon was found in a school bathroom by a student.

In a Facebook post, the school district said a School Marshal’s duty weapon was left unattended in the restroom for less than two minutes on Thursday, Jan. 16.

A student found the weapon and reported it to the office, school officials say.

The firearm was recovered immediately and without incident.

The school district says the School Marshal has been suspended pending the investigation.

Superintendent Bobby Templeton issued this statement in part:

“There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our students. We regret this unfortunate situation and will continue making every effort to keep our kids safe.”