King William home saved from demolition after 50-foot tree falls on roof

SAN ANTONIO – A century-old home located on the 500 block of Wicks in the King William District was at risk of demolition after a 50-foot red oak tree fell on the roof Wednesday morning.

Massive tree slams into King William home

King William District is home to some of the oldest houses in San Antonio. District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino said the city’s goal is to preserve long-standing structures.

“The best housing infrastructure is the existing housing infrastructure, so we want to protect that,” Trevino said.

Trevino said his office received several concerns the home would be torn down after the tree fell on it. A city engineer report, however, revealed that the house was deemed salvageable.

Trevino said he was relieved to learn the home would still stand.

“We as a city are doing everything we can to be proactive, not reactive, to these kinds of issues,” he said.

Trevino said residents can also take proactive steps when it comes to preservation. He suggests they take advantage of city programs.

“The city’s got resources. It’s thinking about very important infrastructure, whether it’s large trees or housing,” Trevino said.

He said an arborist with the city can always take a look at trees to make sure they’re safe. People can also get their damaged roofs repaired under the San Antonio Under 1 Roof program.

“A home really keeps people safe and protected from the elements,” Trevino said.