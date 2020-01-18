KSAT12 GMSA AT 8AM, January 18, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, a man was stabbed after being in a fight with another person on the west side. Police investigating that stabbing this morning.

And, police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a man was hit by a car while trying to cross Fredericksburg road.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.