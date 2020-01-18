65ºF

Man arrested after officials seize cocaine, cash and hydroponic marijuana

Drugs estimated to be worth nearly half a million dollars, per officials

Cody King, Digital Journalist

32-year-old Joel Montano
SAN ANTONIO – Cocaine, cash and hydroponic marijuana - all three were seized on the north side of San Antonio.

The drugs alone were estimated to be worth nearly half a million dollars, officials say.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released these pictures in the case:

Narcotics investigators served a warrant on Wednesday for 32-year-old Joel Montano.

A search uncovered more than $2,700 in cash, 25 pounds of hydroponic marijuana and more than four ounces of cocaine.

Montano faces first and third-degree felonies.

