San Marcos officer to throw first pitch at Rangers game

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – Officer Claudi Cormier is stepping up to the plate to throw the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game in just a few months.

This comes after she lost her leg after being struck by a vehicle just last year.

San Marcos police officer loses leg after hit by driver suspected of being drunk

Just last year, Officer Cormier’s life changed forever after she was called to a traffic hazard on the roadway at I-35 near the McCarty Overpass. When she arrived on scene, shew as struck by a Ford Expedition, driven by Neil Sheehan of Flower Mound.

Sheehan was suspected of driving drunk.

Officer Cormier was taken to the hospital and was in a drug-induced coma for two days. She lost one of her legs, had 20 surgeries and procedures and received 100 staples and stitches.

Now, she will be throwing out the first pitch at the Rangers game in honor of the Peace Officers’ Angels Foundation’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

San Marcos police officer stands for first time since losing leg in on-duty accident

The game is set for Friday, April 10th at the New Globe Life Field.

To get tickets for the game, click here.