SAPD: Man burglarized car, threw some of the victim’s items away

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of stealing items from a car in a hotel parking lot has been arrested by San Antonio police.

Donald James Clark, 29, was charged with burglary of a vehicle and theft between $2,500 and $30,000 after the Jan. 9 incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

Clark was seen on surveillance footage parking his Dodge Ram pickup truck right next to the victim’s vehicle in a hotel parking lot and breaking into the car, according to an arrest affidavit.

He removed several items from the car, the affidavit states, and put them in the bed of his truck.

The next day, a detective with SAPD went to Clark’s apartment, which was the registered address of the pickup truck.

The affidavit states police saw the truck in the parking lot, but they were unable to contact Clark. The apartment complex staff was informed of the situation and the officers left.

Later that morning, staff contacted police and said Clark was seen throwing away two large trash bags in the complex’s dumpster, the affidavit states.

Police discovered some of the victim’s stolen items were thrown away in the dumpster.

Clark was booked into the Bexar County Jail Saturday, online jail records show. He also faces a possession charge.