Two bodies recovered after truck crashes into river in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – The bodies of two victims were recovered after a truck crashed into a river in Fort Worth, KTVT reports.

A witness told police they saw the truck go over the bridge and jumped in to try to save the victims but was unable to find them.

The witness was later treated at the scene for hypothermia.

The truck was submerged in about 10 feet of water and a heavy-duty tow truck had to be used, KTVT reports.

The victims have not been identified as of yet.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but officials haven’t ruled out if the wet weather conditions were a factor in the wreck.