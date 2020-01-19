Barefoot child breaks into smoke shop in Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS – Surveillance video shows a child breaking into a smoke shop on Houston’s north side, KTRK reports.

An adult is seen in the video directing the boy on what to take when inside.

The child took almost $300 worth of products from the smoke shop.

Broken glass surrounded the scene, but KTRK reports the outside of the store has been repaired since the burglary.

However, Houston Police Department is still investigating. All tips from the public are welcome.