Car strikes SAPD vehicle with flashing lights, sirens on; 1 hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized after he struck a San Antonio Police Department squad car with its flashing lights on.

The accident occurred when the male driver of a Nissan Maxima was turning onto Callaghan Road from Farragut Drive on the Northwest Side on Saturday evening, according to an SAPD lieutenant at the scene.

The man did not see the squad car due to a hill on Callaghan, the lieutenant said.

He was transported to University Hospital in serious, but stable, condition. The police officer was uninjured with the exception of scratches and bruises.

Man critically injured after hit by car while crossing Fredericksburg Road

The man apparently hit his head on the windshield, according to the lieutenant, and he was the only person in the vehicle. He is not accused of driving while intoxicated.

The police officer had his squad car’s flashing lights and sirens on because he was assisting another officer, the lieutenant said. He will undergo mandatory drug testing as a protocol.