KSAT12 News at 5, January 18, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Storms that broke out last weekend changed one San Antonio family's life forever.

A cat owner is warning others to be aware when taking their pet to the vet after her cat was accidentally euthanized.

The fire station on Toepperwein Road in converse has earned the First Full Class 1 ISO designation in the region.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.