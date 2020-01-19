Man in critical condition after being shot three times; suspects still at large

An argument leads to gunfire and one man critically injured Sunday morning, and suspects are still on the run, according to San Antonio Police.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday two vehicles pulled into a Shell gas station off of Culebra Road near Loop 1604.

There was an argument and one of the suspects pulled a gun and fired several rounds toward the other vehicle...striking one of the passengers, according to SAPD. The driver of one of the vehicles took the victim to an emergency clinic off of Loop 1604 but then left.

Police tell us the victim was shot twice in the leg and once in the chest, and was eventually taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAPD is still looking for the suspects, and they want to speak with the person who dropped off the victim.