Police: Teen shot at Dallas high school basketball game has died

DALLAS – The 18-year-old who was shot while attending a high school basketball game in Dallas has died.

Dallas Police Department says the teen was in critical condition since the January 11th shooting.

Gunfire erupts inside Dallas high school gym during basketball game, 2 wounded

He passed away on Saturday.

The 15-year-old suspect turned himself in just one day after the shooting.

Video posted on social media captured the sound of the gunfire and showed players, officials and school staff running out of the gym in a panic.

((WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANE LANGUAGE))

Shooting at Kimball vs SOC game inside of Ellis Davis FieldHouse game.#KimballvsSOC #SOCvsKimball pic.twitter.com/1ZGnGvLFAN — Mond (@Dab2Live) January 12, 2020

A Dallas ISD officer was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting, but the officer’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Police upgraded the shooting suspect’s charges to murder.

A toddler was shot and killed in his Dallas home. He would have been 2 later this month