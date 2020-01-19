President Trump heads to Austin to speak at farm bureau convention

President Donald Trump is making his way to Austin on Sunday to speak at the Farm Bureau’s Annual Convention.

This will be Trump’s third year in a row speaking at the convention and addressing farm and ranch families, according to the Farm Bureau’s website.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall says the bureau looks forward to welcoming Trump at a time “when there is much to talk about."

“The American Farm Bureau is honored President Trump will return for a third consecutive year to speak with farmers and ranchers who work tirelessly to produce the quality food and fiber our country needs,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall, in a statement. “We are grateful that he has made agricultural issues a priority and look forward to welcoming him to Austin at a time when there is much to talk about, from trade progress to important regulatory reforms.”

Other officials are also scheduled to attend, including Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Senate Agriculture Chairman Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

Trump announced he was heading to Austin, Texas via Twitter around 11:40 a.m.

I will be going to Austin, Texas. Leaving soon. Always like (love!) being in the Lone Star State. Speaking to our great Farmers. They hit “paydirt” with our incredible new Trade Deals: CHINA, JAPAN, MEXICO, CANADA, SOUTH KOREA, and many others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2020

Trump also touted the US’s ‘incredible, new Trade Deals’ with China, Japan, Mexico, Canada, South Korea and others.

