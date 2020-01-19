Young man in Lubbock runs in honor of fallen first responders

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – A young man in Lubbock, Texas is running for a reason – to raise awareness of fallen first responders.

This comes after the city of Lubbock lost a firefighter and a police officer in the line of duty after they were working at the scene of an icy crash on Interstate 27 on Jan. 11.

As they were investigating the single-vehicle accident, a second vehicle that was towing a trailer was traveling southbound before it crossed the median, fatally striking the first responders.

Paramedic Eric Hill and Officer Nicholas Reyna. (Credit: CNN) (KSAT)

Another firefighter was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident.

Officer Nicholas Reyna, 27, and Paramedic Eric Hill, 39, were killed, authorities reported. Firefighter Matt Dawson, 30, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Zechariah honored the fallen first responders on Jan. 12 by running a mile for each of them.

He founded Running 4 Heroes to help raise awareness and funds for those that have fallen in the line of duty, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

When word spread of Zechariah running for a cause, other Lubbock first responders joined and coordinated a two-mile run to take place at the same time as Zechariah’s run.

Over 100 people in total showed up at the Lubbock Police Department for the run, LPD says.

LPD says Zechariah ended his run with this important message for all:

“I pray no more pass away from being struck by vehicles. Even though it was a very icy day on the roads, especially on harsh weather days, please keep your eyes on the road.”