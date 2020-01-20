Authorities identify man found dead in Northwest Side neighborhood
Cause of death remains unclear
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who was found dead Wednesday in a Northwest Side neighborhood.
The body of Logan Alexander Bentes, 20, was found at a park near Hillcrest and Sunshine drives.
Bentes’ cause and manner of death are still pending, according to investigators.
Robert Espinosa, a longtime resident of the area, said things like this never happen in his neighborhood. He said the body was found right next to his home.
“I got a call from my neighbor about 30 minutes later, (saying) that there was police out here and that there was a body near my fence. Been here about 26 years and this is the first time something like this happened,” Espinosa said.
The case remained under investigation Sunday.
