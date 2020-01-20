KSAT12 GMSA at 6:30 a.m., January 20, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed and five others were hospitalized after a shooting at a downtown bar Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to march through the East Side on Monday to honor the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.