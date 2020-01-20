KSAT12 News at 5, January 20, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at bar along riverwalk, leaving two dead and five others injured.

Identity of man killed while trying to cross a west side street.

Democrats running for president gather to commemorate civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

